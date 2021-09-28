Project Veritas PART 3 Johnson & Johnson: Children Don’t Need the ‘F*cking’ COVID Vaccine Because There Are ‘Unknown Repercussions Down the Road’

Johnson & Johnson: Children Don’t Need the ‘F*cking’ COVID Vaccine Because There Are ‘Unknown Repercussions Down the Road’ … Want to ‘Punish’ Unvaccinated Adults and Turn Them Into ‘Second-Grade Citizens’ for Not Complying with Mandates



Brandon Schadt, Johnson & Johnson Regional Business Lead: “It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?”



Schadt: "Kids shouldn't get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine."



Schadt: “It’s a kid, it’s a f*cking kid, you know? They shouldn’t have to get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine, you know?”



Schadt: “J&J is like stepping in the best smelling pile of sh*t you could step in.”



Justin Durrant, Johnson & Johnson Scientist: “Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson [COVID vaccine], I didn’t tell you though.”



Durrant: “It wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID.



Durrant: “Inconvenience [the unvaccinated] to the point where it’s like, ‘I might as well just f*cking do it [and take the COVID vaccine],’ you know what I’m saying?”



Durrant: “It’s almost like -- you’re almost like a second-grade citizen if you’re not vaccinated…you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do.”



Durrant: “If you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough…Only way people really act and comply is if it affects their pockets, like if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in line [to take the COVID vaccine]…That’s what we’re doing.”



[NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Sept. 27, 2021] Project Veritas released the third video of its COVID vaccine investigative series today exposing two Johnson & Johnson [J&J] officials, who argue children do not need to take the COVID vaccine in part because of the potential long-term side effects.



#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories