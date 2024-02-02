Agents Of Chaos
* The ‘asylum seekers’ are out of control.
* Meet your new neighbors!
* [Bidan] is hell-bent on destroying your community.
* ‘Migrant’ crime causing some Dems to change tune.
* They will lie to your face about immigration.
* Do they think anything is cause for deportation?
* Joe broke our border all by himself.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (1 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.