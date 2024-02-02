Agents Of Chaos

* The ‘asylum seekers’ are out of control.

* Meet your new neighbors!

* [Bidan] is hell-bent on destroying your community.

* ‘Migrant’ crime causing some Dems to change tune.

* They will lie to your face about immigration.

* Do they think anything is cause for deportation?

* Joe broke our border all by himself.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (1 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/DDqdwlEzbyI