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COVID 19 Vaccine 001 - Dr. Carrie Madej - Human 2.0 - A Wake-Up About COVID19 Vaccine
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787 views • December 30, 2020
What is going to be in the coming COVID 19 vaccine that Bill Gates is so hell-bent (pun intended) on making sure everyone in the world receives.
Wake up world, this is not a game thought up by conspiracy theorist nuts. It's real and it's happening.
Wake up world, this is not a game thought up by conspiracy theorist nuts. It's real and it's happening.
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