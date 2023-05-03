https://gettr.com/post/p2fyfrc1b70

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: The American people are beginning to realize that without a "peace through strength" policy, America's problems will multiply! That is what we need to deal with the CCP, and let the Chinese people speak out!#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：美国人民开始意识到如果没有 “以实力换取和平”的政策，美国的问题就会成倍增加！我们需要做的就是处理中共的问题，要让中国人发声！

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks



