https://gettr.com/post/p2fyfrc1b70
5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: The American people are beginning to realize that without a "peace through strength" policy, America's problems will multiply! That is what we need to deal with the CCP, and let the Chinese people speak out!#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：美国人民开始意识到如果没有 “以实力换取和平”的政策，美国的问题就会成倍增加！我们需要做的就是处理中共的问题，要让中国人发声！
#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.