© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsbreak 144 | Pam Popper Reveals Her Lawsuits Ended Mayor Michelle Wu's Mad Vax Mandates in Boston
Follow
2
Share
Report
148 views • February 25, 2022
Timely and informative conversation with Pam Popper, President of Wellness Health Forum and Make Americans Free Again, revealing that her organization's personal liability lawsuits against Mayor Wu and her fear-stirring doctors for their unwise vaccine mandates and passports for Boston restaurants led to immediate retraction of the mandates, which occurred last week.
We ended on the subject of lawsuits being the most effective tool to stop tyrants in power removing people's freedoms and rights after starting on the subject of deaths of teenagers from the COVID vaccines—where autopsies indicate severe myocarditis—wrongful wooing of teens to take the vaxx without Informed Consent from parents, and examining insurance company reports of deaths in 18-49 year olds, plus evidence of fraud at FDA with faulty reportage in Pfizer clinical trial data, imminent fall of Big Pharma, economic crashes incoming, and need for grassroots community connection, as advised and facilitated by Make Americans Free Again.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Make Americans Free Again:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
Press Release on Wu's Vaccine Mandates Dropped After Lawsuit:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Boston-Win.pdf
Advice on Protecting Children from unwise mandates and school demands:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/protecting-our-children/
Start a local group to preserve your freedoms and rights from medical tyranny:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/take-action/
Legal Resources:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/ohio-landmark-lawsuit/
COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What’s Next
by Pamela A. Popper & Shane D. Prier
https://drpampopper.com/books/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
We ended on the subject of lawsuits being the most effective tool to stop tyrants in power removing people's freedoms and rights after starting on the subject of deaths of teenagers from the COVID vaccines—where autopsies indicate severe myocarditis—wrongful wooing of teens to take the vaxx without Informed Consent from parents, and examining insurance company reports of deaths in 18-49 year olds, plus evidence of fraud at FDA with faulty reportage in Pfizer clinical trial data, imminent fall of Big Pharma, economic crashes incoming, and need for grassroots community connection, as advised and facilitated by Make Americans Free Again.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Make Americans Free Again:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
Press Release on Wu's Vaccine Mandates Dropped After Lawsuit:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Boston-Win.pdf
Advice on Protecting Children from unwise mandates and school demands:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/protecting-our-children/
Start a local group to preserve your freedoms and rights from medical tyranny:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/take-action/
Legal Resources:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/ohio-landmark-lawsuit/
COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What’s Next
by Pamela A. Popper & Shane D. Prier
https://drpampopper.com/books/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.