U.S. SET TO TRIGGER WAR WITH IRAN - RFK JR. DROPS BOMBSHELLS IN RECENT INTERVIEWS - PREPARE FOR LONG SUMMER

End Time News Report * 5.2.2025
US SET TO TRIGGER WAR WITH IRAN - RFJR DROPS BOMBSHELLS IN RECENT INTERIVEWS - PREPARE FOR LONG SUMMER
DOCUMENTS BEING RELEASED RE: BIDEN ILLEGAL TARGETING
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-rubio-begins-release-of-files-documenting-biden-state-departments-illegal-targeting-of-prominent-americans-like-alex-jones-joe-rogan-others
THE END OF PBS AND THE NPR
https://www.infowars.com/posts/friday-live-president-trump-destroys-state-funded-media-propaganda-ends-taxpayer-subsidization-of-pbs-npr
CHINA AND THE U.S. TARIFFS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/china-quietly-walks-back-a-quarter-of-us-import-tariffs-amid-economic-crunch
TRUMP THREATENS SANCTIONS AGAINST...
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-threatens-sanctions-against-buyers-of-iranian-oil-after-u-s-iran-nuclear-talks-postponed
U.S. VACATES RUSSIA/UKRAINE TALKS
https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/us-bows-out-of-mediator-role-in-russia-ukraine-1746173716.html
RFK JR. VS U.S. SINISTER PROGRAM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14665189/RFK-Jr-claims-US-sinister-program-mocked-conspiracy-theory-vows-end-it.html
HHS AND CHILD TRAFFICKING
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rfk-jr-hhs-became-collaborator-child-trafficking-under-biden
RFK. JR. VS. CHEMTRAIL PROGRAM
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-its-done-we-think-by-darpa-rfk-jr-calls-out-pentagon-chemtrail-geoengineering-program
A TRUMP NO-NO: SUSPENDS HABEAS CORPUS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/president-trump-opens-door-suspending-habeas-corpus-agressive/
7.5 EARTHQUAKE SOUTHERN TIP OF S. AMERICA
https://www.bluewin.ch/en/news/earthquake-of-magnitude-75-shakes-southern-tip-of-south-america-2677368.html
FORMER DEMONCRAP ARRESTED RE: HUMAN TRAFFICKING
https://100percentfedup.com/former-democrat-politicalndidate-arrested-human-trafficking-operation/
MEDVEDEV WARNS OF A VANISHING UKRAINE IF...
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2025/05/01/medvedev-warns-of-vanishing-ukraine-after-us-signs-minerals-deal-with-kyiv-a88945
CBP FIGHTS HUMAN SMUGGLING AND STASH HOUSES
https://www.cbp.gov/frontline/cbp-fights-human-smuggling-and-stash-houses
NEWEST FOLK HERO LINKED TO HUMAN SMUGGLER
https://www.westernjournal.com/dems-newest-folk-hero-linked-human-smuggler-will-still-defend/
DEMONCRAPS SINKING TO NEW LOW BY...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/democrats-sink-new-low-theyre-now-defending-illegal/
