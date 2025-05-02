BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. SET TO TRIGGER WAR WITH IRAN - RFK JR. DROPS BOMBSHELLS IN RECENT INTERVIEWS - PREPARE FOR LONG SUMMER
The Appearance
The Appearance
326 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
336 views • 3 days ago

End Time News Report * 5.2.2025


US SET TO TRIGGER WAR WITH IRAN - RFJR DROPS BOMBSHELLS IN RECENT INTERIVEWS - PREPARE FOR LONG SUMMER


DOCUMENTS BEING RELEASED RE: BIDEN ILLEGAL TARGETING

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-rubio-begins-release-of-files-documenting-biden-state-departments-illegal-targeting-of-prominent-americans-like-alex-jones-joe-rogan-others


THE END OF PBS AND THE NPR

https://www.infowars.com/posts/friday-live-president-trump-destroys-state-funded-media-propaganda-ends-taxpayer-subsidization-of-pbs-npr


CHINA AND THE U.S. TARIFFS

https://www.infowars.com/posts/china-quietly-walks-back-a-quarter-of-us-import-tariffs-amid-economic-crunch


TRUMP THREATENS SANCTIONS AGAINST...

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-threatens-sanctions-against-buyers-of-iranian-oil-after-u-s-iran-nuclear-talks-postponed


U.S. VACATES RUSSIA/UKRAINE TALKS

https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/us-bows-out-of-mediator-role-in-russia-ukraine-1746173716.html


RFK JR. VS U.S. SINISTER PROGRAM

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14665189/RFK-Jr-claims-US-sinister-program-mocked-conspiracy-theory-vows-end-it.html


HHS AND CHILD TRAFFICKING

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rfk-jr-hhs-became-collaborator-child-trafficking-under-biden


RFK. JR. VS. CHEMTRAIL PROGRAM

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-its-done-we-think-by-darpa-rfk-jr-calls-out-pentagon-chemtrail-geoengineering-program


A TRUMP NO-NO: SUSPENDS HABEAS CORPUS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/president-trump-opens-door-suspending-habeas-corpus-agressive/


7.5 EARTHQUAKE SOUTHERN TIP OF S. AMERICA

https://www.bluewin.ch/en/news/earthquake-of-magnitude-75-shakes-southern-tip-of-south-america-2677368.html


FORMER DEMONCRAP ARRESTED RE: HUMAN TRAFFICKING

https://100percentfedup.com/former-democrat-politicalndidate-arrested-human-trafficking-operation/


MEDVEDEV WARNS OF A VANISHING UKRAINE IF...

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2025/05/01/medvedev-warns-of-vanishing-ukraine-after-us-signs-minerals-deal-with-kyiv-a88945


CBP FIGHTS HUMAN SMUGGLING AND STASH HOUSES

https://www.cbp.gov/frontline/cbp-fights-human-smuggling-and-stash-houses


NEWEST FOLK HERO LINKED TO HUMAN SMUGGLER

https://www.westernjournal.com/dems-newest-folk-hero-linked-human-smuggler-will-still-defend/


DEMONCRAPS SINKING TO NEW LOW BY...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/democrats-sink-new-low-theyre-now-defending-illegal/


Augusto's websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
irancurrent eventsnewsbiblerussiareportchristianityprayerprophecychinaendtimesunukraineindiarfk jrperezaugusto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy