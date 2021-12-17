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Dr Bryan Ardis | Shot Heard 'Round The World Part 2
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687 views • December 17, 2021
What's really going on with the approved treatment and prevention measures for COVID? Dr. Bryan Ardis is back at the table to reveal more about vaccines, mandates and proven dangerous medicine.
Other guests around the table include: Kendra Kelly Dean, Cindy Johnston and Cindy Murdock.
Scripture Reference: 1 John 4:4
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://clouthub.com/c/83fc3c8b-64db-4f4a-942a-9dcbdce1102b
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0IDMxIDO
Other guests around the table include: Kendra Kelly Dean, Cindy Johnston and Cindy Murdock.
Scripture Reference: 1 John 4:4
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://clouthub.com/c/83fc3c8b-64db-4f4a-942a-9dcbdce1102b
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0IDMxIDO
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