Pushing Vaccines on Children - Dr. Peter McCullough - Freedom Alive® Ep126

A peer-reviewed study now reveals that the more vaccines a baby receives at once, the greater the chance it will develop an infection, a respiratory illness, or developmental delays. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, epidemiologist, and one of the most published cardiologists in America, gives insight as to what’s happening to children as a result of increased vaccinations.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Aug 4, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm