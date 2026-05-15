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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, May 9, 2026





Are you moved by the Holy Spirit of Truth or the spirit of error? 1 John 4:1 says: Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.





The spirits include the Holy Spirit of Truth, the third Person of the heavenly Godhead, and the spirit of error that is mentioned in 1 John 4:6, which says: We are of God: he that knoweth God heareth us; he that is not of God heareth not us. Hereby know we the spirit of truth, and the spirit of error.





The Spirit of Truth will produce His fruits in the biblical follower of Christ in Galatians 5:22-23 while the spirit of error is carnal or of the flesh and produces the rotten fruits of rebellion and chaos in Galatians 5:19-21.





Abide in the Holy Spirit of Truth and He, the Another Comforter, will guide into all truth and show you things to come in John 14:16 and John 16:13.





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