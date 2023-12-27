Summarized within 2 minutes by Alexander Raskovic of Realeyesation, the untold problem with all "Sovereign" & "State National" movements. In case you need more context and you are curious then as to the "action" which relies in morality and psychology, refer to this:

(The Knowledge) https://theliberator.us/slavery

(The Action) https://theliberator.us/abolitionism

More from Realeyesation: https://www.youtube.com/@RealEyesation

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

Learn more, write an article, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us

A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#powerful #powerfulvideo #slavery #abolitionist #abolitionism #abolition #political #vote #voting #voterawareness #voter #votingresults #politics #politicalaction #documentary #documentaries #webseries #history #historical #historic #historyfacts #regimechange #election #elections #larkenrose #markpassio