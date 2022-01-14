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covid complient like a hamster running in a Circle!
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110 views • January 14, 2022
German Doctors Discover Foreign Objects in Vaccines and Blood of The Vaccinated - https://www.brighteon.com/ca523bf6-bcff-4ad2-93bf-bd609b913894
VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
SGT Report BOMBSHELL METHODICAL DECEPTION 9/11 -- Rebekah Roth.
https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10
This is a very serious matter - https://www.brighteon.com/d60427dd-b8dc-4104-8af5-e527a4d8769c
J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT - 911 - CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
SGT Report BOMBSHELL METHODICAL DECEPTION 9/11 -- Rebekah Roth.
https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10
This is a very serious matter - https://www.brighteon.com/d60427dd-b8dc-4104-8af5-e527a4d8769c
J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT - 911 - CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
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