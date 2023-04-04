Jack Posobiec Rallies With Trump Supporters In Manhattan

Top Republican-aligned influencers and lawmakers, including Human Events’ Jack Posobiec and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), joined crowds of rallygoers Tuesday morning, leading the groups with rousing speeches.

“Why are we here this morning? I’ll tell you why we’re here this morning. Because Joe Biden and the Democrats and the media are terrified of the people of this country. They’re terrified of free Americans. They’re terrified of the voters. They’re terrified of people having a voice,” Posobiec said into a megaphone in front of the court, before laying into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office for pushing for a gag order:

“And that’s why they’re trying to put a gag order on President Donald John Trump,” Posobiec continued. “Well, you know what I say to Alvin Bragg in his gag order? …. Boo!”

“They can gag Donald Trump, but they can’t gag all of us, and they will not gag all of us. All of us will be heard and we will not stop. They want us to go home. They want us to be sullen. They want us to quit. Well, I can’t quit. I’m not going to quit because I’m not letting the United States of America go down like that.”



