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Zelensky: "Time to move to offensive action"
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170 views • January 25, 2022
We know a lot about Russian troops on the border: we do not know about 100,000 Ukrainian troops on the border with Donetsk and Luhansk.
“We have learned to deter and counter external aggression quite effectively. I am convinced that the time has come to move to OFFENSIVE actions to defend our national interests”
Foreign intelligence plays an important role in countering threats - President of Ukraine
24 January, 2022
https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zovnishnya-rozvidka-vidigraye-vazhlivu-rol-u-protidiyi-zagro-72517
“We have learned to deter and counter external aggression quite effectively. I am convinced that the time has come to move to OFFENSIVE actions to defend our national interests”
Foreign intelligence plays an important role in countering threats - President of Ukraine
24 January, 2022
https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zovnishnya-rozvidka-vidigraye-vazhlivu-rol-u-protidiyi-zagro-72517
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