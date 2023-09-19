大統領は『メドベッド』を表メディアで開示しました

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx1ag6v9h0Q
https://twitter.com/SamuraiYojinbo/status/1703682540241072243
武見太郎
https://youtu.be/gSmSTPapsX4?t=88
留学してドイツから帰ってきた医師が、勇んで時の医師会のドン・武見太郎のところに報告に行った。
「武見会長、この機械を使えば、未病の段階で病気が発見できて、みんなが健康になります」
「君はね、まちがってるんじゃないのかね。こんな優れたドイツの機械を日本に持ってきて、日本の患者をみんな調べてみたまえ。15万＊いる日本の医師は、みんな路頭に迷う」
https://twitter.com/TTrumpSJapan/status/1369289922822119426?t=HCuUiJQLmAV83zg8Lnm4ug&s=03
