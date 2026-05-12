The tiny seed with mighty benefits: Why Organic Black Chia Seeds belong in your diet

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You can trust that Health Ranger Select Organic Black Chia Seeds have been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. They are also USDA-organic, Kosher-certified, vegan, non-GMO, laboratory-verified and China-free. Store Organic Black Chia Seeds in a clean, cool, dry and odor-free area at temperatures below 40 F with less than 65% humidity. Keep the product away from direct heat, moisture and sunlight. Avoid storage near objects with strong odors or that may attract insects.
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