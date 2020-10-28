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Trump’s Pandemic Policy In Context Of The NWO-Agenda
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34 views • October 28, 2020
Pandemic Roadmap: https://imgur.com/08543EL
Trump removes the political as well as energetic foundation from the “Pandemic” Matrix NWO-operation. He decreases fear with every step he takes and without fear this NWO operation will fail. Trump unmasks and dismantles the NWO narrative at every critical point. No "Pandemic", no NWO. At least not at this point. It's not a maneuver, it's not controlled opposition, it's very simple and very obvious genuine resistance to the control system and the enemy created war-propaganda slogan “they are all the same” does not apply at all. Trump’s and Biden’s policy is in fact opposite. Opposites are not the same.
Any other interpretation at this point is simply irrational and based on manipulated emotions, due to a trauma caused by repeated political deception in the past, a concept which is kept alive through disinformation by the dark forces.
The facts are unambiguous and it is on these that one must be guided, not on nebulous feelings. And the facts clearly state that Trump and his administration represent true opposition to the NWO.
Trump removes the political as well as energetic foundation from the “Pandemic” Matrix NWO-operation. He decreases fear with every step he takes and without fear this NWO operation will fail. Trump unmasks and dismantles the NWO narrative at every critical point. No "Pandemic", no NWO. At least not at this point. It's not a maneuver, it's not controlled opposition, it's very simple and very obvious genuine resistance to the control system and the enemy created war-propaganda slogan “they are all the same” does not apply at all. Trump’s and Biden’s policy is in fact opposite. Opposites are not the same.
Any other interpretation at this point is simply irrational and based on manipulated emotions, due to a trauma caused by repeated political deception in the past, a concept which is kept alive through disinformation by the dark forces.
The facts are unambiguous and it is on these that one must be guided, not on nebulous feelings. And the facts clearly state that Trump and his administration represent true opposition to the NWO.
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