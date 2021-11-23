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Elites Preparing to "Change our Behavior" for 2050
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31 views • November 23, 2021
Forced lockdowns, experimental vaccines, human genome editing and more - all the ingredients for a dystopic, transhumanist future. White papers and quietly published documents reveal the Elite's plans for us. The more you know, the better prepared you'll be.
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Deep State Satire
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Deep State Satire
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