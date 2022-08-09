Windless, blanket of calm, at Sorrento beach, Perth, on a winter’s night. MVI_6712

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Correction: I meant to say that I have visited the beach more times this year already than any other year of my long life.
Calm conditions, and mild, with next to no-one around, and the air was clear, showing up the cargo ships clearly in Gage Roads.