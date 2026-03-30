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Make This the Last Year You Pay Taxes as Usual
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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Make This the Last Year You Pay Taxes as Usual

With Dave Champion, PhD, aka “Dr. Reality”

DrReality.news

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

We’ve enjoyed past tax shows with Dan Pilla about why we should be okay using just sales taxes to raise revenues - allowing the income tax to go away. Forever. Trump expanded on that, increasing sales taxes on just imports while suggesting its revenue capture could replace the income tax. But what about that class of experts who cajole Americans to not even pay the IRS every April 15th? Freedom Hub isn’t saying not to file this year, but maybe this week’s guest can save you a LOT of money, while expanding American liberty in the process.

 

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Author of “Income Tax: Shattering the Myths”, Mr. Champion will lay out the evidence that no income tax has been imposed on ordinary hard-working Americans; that the Social Security Act did NOT institute Social Security in the states of the Union; and that businesses selling tangible goods are not required to charge sales tax. Because of Dave’s work, a lot of Americans are not paying taxes and are not being jailed because of it.

Before finding how to escape dreaded tax payments, Dave Champion was an Army Ranger and media host from 2000 through 2018. Known then as the “Bad Boy of Liberty”, Dave’s theme was: “Whatever the question, the answer is liberty”.

In addition to being a physiologist with a doctoral degree in Political Philosophy, Champion has an extensive background in legal studies. Not only has Mr. Champion mastered the law around taxes, but also, he has delved into what encompasses human health, and is author of the book, “Body Science”.

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irstaxessocial securitydave champion
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy