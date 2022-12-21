Situation Update, Dec 21, 2022 - Former pro-vax medical storm troopers BLOW THE WHISTLE on widespread vaccine damage and death

0:00 Intro

3:07 Democrats

6:00 Twitter

7:15 Vaccines

41:30 Finance

49:10 Supply Chain

55:02 Biometric Payments

59:59 Crazy News

1:11:00 CCP





- Former Australian medical president blows whistle on vaccine injuries

- She helped build the medical tyranny construct that maimed millions

- Dems illegally release Trump's private tax returns, weaponizing the IRS

- The Pentagon colluded with Twitter to run psychological operations against Americans

- Former Nazi secretary (97 years old) found GUILTY in link to Holocaust murders

- Nuremburg 2.0 will prosecute thousands of covid vaccine pushers / murderers

- China running another false flag covid psyop, claiming crematoriums are full

- Wells Fargo ordered to pay billions after ripping off customers via car and home loans

- Human trash Sean Penn calls for unvaxxed to be rounded up and imprisoned as criminals

- New data from Germany confirms huge surge in sudden deaths following mRNA jabs

- Children's pain pills and cough syrup supply chain has collapsed across USA

- Millions of children are sick because their immune systems have been destroyed by the jab

- Large frozen meat importer declares bankruptcy, sends ripples through transportation chain

- EU now testing biometric payment systems for digital currency, planning 2024 rollout

- BlackRock and Vanguard are buying UTILITY COMPANIES to control your power and spy on usage

- Why the establishment is suppressing Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) energy technology





