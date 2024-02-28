Create New Account
Close The Southern Border or Shut The Government Down! | Rep Matt Gaetz & Joe Pags
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Joe Pags Show" to discuss Ronna McDaniel stepping down from the RNC chairmanship, the next government spending battle, corruption in the Biden family, and more!

(The Joe Pags Show, 02/26/24)


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

