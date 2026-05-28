Is Limiting Children Borderline Sin? Mike D'Virgillio on His Viral X Post | Revelation Red Pill 123

Mike D'Virgillio aka The Based Boomer, joins Resistance Chicks to discuss his viral post on X where he expressed how sad it makes him to see parents purposely limiting their families to 2 children and how he has had a theological awakening that big families are a blessing. The backlash was swift and harsh as women and some men came out of the woodwork to decry his post as insensitive and cruel. We will let Mike address his detractors and flesh out what he truly meant by this post. Connect with Mike and Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/is-limiting-children-borderline-sin/

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