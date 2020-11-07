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UK Lockdown Critique: Seasonality or Second Wave? (Also U.S. example)
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101 views • November 07, 2020
Video source: https://youtu.be/E0Z2rfsUbBs
Ivor Cummins says:
An historic moment: the UK is going to vote tomorrow on self-destruction
- based on mad modeling, and bad science.
Shouldn't people care about this disaster?
I share the data to help you fight back...send this to your MP's and politicians, everyone and anyone - asap!
LOCKDOWN LACK OF BENEFIT / LOCKDOWN HARMS PAPERS: https://www.amazon.co.uk/clouddrive/s...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Ivor Cummins says:
An historic moment: the UK is going to vote tomorrow on self-destruction
- based on mad modeling, and bad science.
Shouldn't people care about this disaster?
I share the data to help you fight back...send this to your MP's and politicians, everyone and anyone - asap!
LOCKDOWN LACK OF BENEFIT / LOCKDOWN HARMS PAPERS: https://www.amazon.co.uk/clouddrive/s...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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