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The FBI Visits Alex Linder about: #TimeToKill
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25 views • May 02, 2020
This is a very important interview, which whites in the USA, Europe/UK and South Africa; should listen to very carefully. Alex talks about how, 3 weeks ago, 2 FBI agents (white men) came to his house and talked to him about his hash tag: #TimeToKill which he used on Gab some time back. Alex could have turned them away, but instead he decided to talk to them face to face. They spoke for about 2 hours. We discuss what the FBI said to him, and what he said to the FBI. He knew full well that the FBI could use what he said, in the future against him, when it best suits them and when its most disadvantageous for him! Alex also mentions the reaction of the FBI guys to things he said to them. He explained how blacks in the USA, carried out text-book incitement to kill/destroy and yet the FBI did NOT TOUCH THEM!! I question Alex in detail about this FBI visit he had, as well as other FBI, Police and court visits that he had as a result of VNN Forum. Alex explained how people in other states, tried to use various legal methods to destroy him. We discuss Dr William Pierce and how the FBI, moved in on him and tried to bring in spies. Dr Pierce had a lot of pressure from the Feds. We discuss how the FBI has moved in on other white leaders including Tom Metzger who was hit by the Feds in 2009. We talk about how Matt Hale was set up. Alex mentions a man who was on his forum, who then went and planted a bomb and got a 30 year jail sentence. I explain Boers I met who did jail time for Right Wing Activity and how they were entrapped by Police who had infiltrated them. I explain the difference between the Police/Legal system in Britain and Europe Versus the USA/South Africa and WHY they entrap people in the USA & South Africa. We discuss Glenn Miller who killed 3 people at the Jewish Old Age Home and what Alex knew about him, and the contact he had with him. You can read Frazier Glenn Miller's book, A White Man Speaks Out. Miller was ex-military and he also was a leader of the KKK. You can find his book here: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3174241-a-white-man-speaks-out Alex explains how, in 1983, the FBI set up some KKK people to be ambushed and killed by communists. But the KKK did well in the gunfight and the KKK ended up killing 3 or 4 communists! Alex and I also pay tribute to our AWESOME COMRADE: Alfred Schaefer who is in jail in Germany. Alex mentions his family and how, one day, he will write about his family, and he will call it "the Jewing of the Linders". This interview was recorded on August 28th, 2018. Alex has revived his blog: http://www.kirksvilletoday.com/ Here he discusses current events and stands up for Whites.
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