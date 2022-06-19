LED Lights are adding Dirt or MEP to your electric Power lines

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This customer gave me a call after seeing some of my videos and put together the LED were damaging his health. The beam forming LED are impossible to be manufactured for health. The SMART Meters are adding transients that are in your magnetic fields acting as a carrier. The spikes will blow out your Halogen Light Bulbs and incandescent, you will notice they wont last as long