THE ⏰ IS ALMOST AT MIDNIGHT! / HUGE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY IN FLORIDA / WATER SPEWS OUT OF LANDS / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley

Aug 23, 2022 THE CLOCK IS ALMOST AT THE MIDNIGHT HOUR- WHAT DOES IT MEAN? ( RAPTURE OF CHRISTIANS AND BIBLICAL 7 YEAR JUDGEMENT IS IMMINENT!!!!) A HUGE PLANET X- WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY THAT RESEMBLES DILL MARTIN CAPTURE SEEN OVER FLORIDA/WATER SPEWS OUT OF LANDS IN CHINA+SAUDI ARABIA+JAPAN (SIGN THAT PLANET X IS SOON TO ENTER OUR SOLAR SYSTEM TO JOIN THE REST OF THE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-NEMESIS SYSTEM (IS CHRIST YOUR LORD?? I HOPE SO!!!/READ BELOW. Today is now 8/23/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: an amazing capture of a large planet x system body over Florida usa you'll see in the opening picture in this video. Not sure who it was originally caught from though it was shared by gianluca marvosi on Facebook as it resembles the same clear time lapse of the large planet x system body caught over Europe years back by silenced and well known planet x system researcher dill martin. As dill has come to my channel appreciating my evidence many times. Sadly he has a channel up though dill hasn't posted in over a year due to his first channel originally that was shut down as he was threatened and harassed showing truth years ago what was coming and then he made another backup channel I found after he started watching and commenting on my videos... Now sadly have not seen dill Martin's comments or new footage in over a year plus. As I pray he's ok. Also you'll see water fountains shooting up from the ground in a forest in Japan, in the Saudi desert and in a desert near China... As I've said before the earths core is dwelling from heavy planet x system energy and radiation particles along with solar radiation and gamma burst red band waves from a star that exploded thousands of years ago coming in pure waves of energy as insider mike from around the world on paul Begley youtube channel warned years ago would come. All the energy hitting earth is getting humans and animals all sick and radiated without you all even realizing it. And the energy is collecting in our ionosphere causing chaos climate and weather wise. Just as also energy is going into earths core causing the core to swell pushing magma and lava even water upwards. As bible prophecy said that hell will enlarge itself as is happening just as deserts turning into fertile grounds in the middle east. Israel and even in the United States, it is fulfilling old Jewish prophecies and bible prophecy....plus more... Is Christ your Lord ? If not I hope you'll watch this whole video and make the right decision to make Christ your Lord today because time is extremely short. Love and show love to the ones you do. Forgive those you need to forgive because God commanded us as humans to love and forgive another. That's my message for this video... The first song in this video is Sean Rowe singing ( the river ) originally by Bruce Springsteen who I'm not into at all though like mr rowes version. Also last song in this video is by me called ( eternal highway )...





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rDZYqdGBOc



