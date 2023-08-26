Look how Maui looks like a semi curled up person - Some say that she is the Heart of the World - and look where the fires burned - at the 3rd eye and the heart - Part A

PatriotsCannabisCo Subscribe Like 1 Like This Video ( 1 ) Download MP3

75 views • •



This is super interesting to me. I didn't know any of this until now. Wow



Keywords maui baby fires