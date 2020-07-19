Police in the USA and Canada Kill Shoot and Two White Men For Refusing to Wear Face Masks

For the record, I believe that the subject of wearing a mask during the COVID 19 Flu should be my personal choice. Probably - with no help from Donald Trump - the most polarizing topic/event that has arisen from the Coronavirus Psyop is the debate on whether you should wear a mask or not in public. The waters were muddied from the beginning. Early during the Pandemic we heard from Dr. Anthony Fauci in the United States telling the world on CBS' '60 Minutes' that wearing a mask will have minimal impact on stopping the virus. In Canada we had Dr. Tam telling us that there was zero proof that wearing a mask would stop the transmission of COVID 19 and at the same time the World Health Organization was telling us that the Virus was not controlled by mask wearing. Now all of a sudden in the Twilight Days of COVID we are being told that wearing a MASK in public places should be made mandatory - which is becoming a Global Rule of Law. Recently the World Health Organization has stated that those who are asymbiotic with the Virus will most likely NOT be transferring the Virus on to other people. The whole point of us having to wear a mask is to stop passing it on, NOT to protect us. If I am not sick with the virus and am not showing any signs of having the virus - then why am I being ORDERED to wear a mask? It is causing lots of confusion out there in New World Orderville - to the point it is creating many needless confrontations and even incidents with the Police causing death. Welcome to anarchy. Just the way they want it.