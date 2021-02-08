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GODLY LIVING IN A WICKED WORLD
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22 views • February 08, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 2:11-12. Peter calls his readers ‘dear Christian friends’. He wants them to know that he loves them deeply. He reminds them again that their real home is not in this world (1 Peter 1:1). ‘I urge you’ is a very strong phrase. Peter wants them to stop doing the evil things that they used to do (1 Peter 1:14). They have to fight against evil desires inside them. Galatians 5:13-25 explains about this fight. Christians become strong in their spirit as they fight against such desires. The Holy Spirit will help them to become holy (chapter 1:2).
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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