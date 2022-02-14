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Your Phone Is Mapping A Virtual Replica Of The Meatspace World We Currently Inhabit
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465 views • February 14, 2022
Your phone is mapping a virtual replica of the meatspace world we currently inhabit, and this is just the beginning of where this technology is going.
It won't only be used to surveil and record your every movement. The System is currently working on a wholesale replacement of ever having to go anywhere or do anything again. People will be perfectly placated, docile and drugged, living in their tiny pods in a smart city immersed in a Meta fantasy world to escape the hell real life has become.
All by design.
Don't opt in.
It won't only be used to surveil and record your every movement. The System is currently working on a wholesale replacement of ever having to go anywhere or do anything again. People will be perfectly placated, docile and drugged, living in their tiny pods in a smart city immersed in a Meta fantasy world to escape the hell real life has become.
All by design.
Don't opt in.
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