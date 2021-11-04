MrE: Make Humanity 'Great' Again - Satanism in Plain Sight... [04.11.2021]

'They built high places for Baal in the Valley of Ben Hinnom to sacrifice their sons and daughters to Molek, though I never commanded—nor did it enter my mind—that they should do such a detestable thing and so make Judah sin.' - Jeremiah 32:35'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.' - Romans 13:13-14'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.' - II Timothy 3:1-5'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their Pharmacia' - Rev 18:23MreHistory - 2561 subscribers