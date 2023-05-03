FOR THE RELIGIOUS COWARDS... PLEASE PASS THIS TO ONE.

This isn't for those who are out here doing the damned thing. This is to the cowards out there

God isn't a substitute for your human obligations. Prayer isn't a substitute for action. Stop using God to be a straight up coward. He sees you. And doesn't care about the sounds you make out of your mouth. Creator cares what you do. I suggest you stop playing God for cheap... And get off your scared little ass and stop pretending it's ok to just worry about you. This ain't about YOU, you silly little sissy. Get off your knees and do, say, act... Anything but hiding behi d the God that's gonna send your ass straight to hell for your cowardice. If you had half the faith you say you have, you would get up and do something now wouldn't you? Have a nice day :)