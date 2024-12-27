© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukrainian soldier who surrendered in the Kursk region called on his fellow soldiers to abandon their positions and lay down their arms in order to save their lives.
If they’re still at the front lines, they shouldn’t go there if they want to live. If they’re in a real position to leave, they should surrender. That way, they have a chance to survive.