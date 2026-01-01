Garfield - The Lost Levels (1995, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Garfield - The Lost Levels is a platformer developed and published by Sega.
Garfield - The Lost Levels contains three levels developed for the Mega Drive/Genesis game Garfield - Caught in the Act (see also https://www.bitchute.com/video/jiYzznUAtuuc/). These levels were scrapped from the released version of the game. They include two new scenarios (viking snow landscape and space) and an alternate version of the Catsablanca level where Garfield has to avoid a huge train. The three levels were released as "The Lost Levels" as a download on the Sega Channel. The viking and the space level were later included in the PC port of Garfield - Caught in the Act, but not the Catsablanca train level.