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SHARE THIS..!! -- Homelessness has been established to be a "Public Health Risk". And public health risks can be locked up in almost EVERY state now. NOT GOOD..!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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570 views • September 05, 2022

If you can't establish a residence, according to the CDC, you're a "public health risk" and eligible for quarantine. They didn't have these laws last year. Almost every state has given their public health officials carte blanch over you, anything belonging to you, including your preps for any reason they see fit and if you can't establish you have a residence, by law, they can now help you out by asking care of you at one of their new facilities. And to get out... guess what ya gotta do. This is real as it gets and EXTREMELY important message to spread and remind each other of. Hit me up you gyys. Im serious. Lets talk. It all starts somewhere. Why not us? Why not now? "BUILD IT, THEY WILL COME" If we start, people WILL SEE AND JOIN! Hit me up. [email protected]


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preppingbiblesurvivalnwo1984agenda 21agenda 30homelessquarantinefema campscovid hoaxhealth department
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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