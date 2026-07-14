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Dollar Crash: Oil the Cause & Gold and Silver 07/14/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we learn that China wants to revalue Gold and Silver. We also take a look at what happens to the Dollar when other countries decide to sell their gold. It’s also very possible that the dollar will totally crash when countries begin to buy oil with gold instead of currency.

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Keywords
crashgoldoilsilverdollarcauseprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00China Revalue Gold and Silver

07:20When Countries Sell their Gold

11:02Empires Chose 2nd Option

12:25Tribulation

19:35Oil Going Higher

24:47What’s the Point?

26:47Ukraine nearly take out Russian Oil

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