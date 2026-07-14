Dollar Crash: Oil the Cause & Gold and Silver 07/14/2026

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Today we learn that China wants to revalue Gold and Silver. We also take a look at what happens to the Dollar when other countries decide to sell their gold. It’s also very possible that the dollar will totally crash when countries begin to buy oil with gold instead of currency.
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00:00China Revalue Gold and Silver
07:20When Countries Sell their Gold
11:02Empires Chose 2nd Option
12:25Tribulation
19:35Oil Going Higher
24:47What’s the Point?
26:47Ukraine nearly take out Russian Oil