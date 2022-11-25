Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The moment 22 year old Nicholas Gutierrez struck 25 police cadets on a morning training run
148 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Friday |

Moment of impact footage in Los AngelesWe are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonypoliceomglos angelesmass casualty eventthe two witnessescollisionlemmingsgutierreztestimonyofthetwowitnesses25 cadets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket