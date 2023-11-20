PROJECT ZRIFLE CIA ASSASSINATION PLOT EXPOSED!

CIA WM COLBY WAS BEHIND THE DEEP DARK SECRETS OF THE OCCULT CIA. HE HELPED MASTERMIND Z-RIFLE, PROJECT MONGOOSE AND OPERATION 40. ALL TO MURDER COUNTLESS PEOPLE AND OVERTHROW GOVERNMENT. HE WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN CREATING THE SHELLFISH ASSASSINATION GUN. WHEN HE DECIDED TO BLOW THE WHISTLE ON THE DEMONIC CIA HE WAS MURDERED BY DROWNING IN A LAKE AROUND DEMONIC WASHINGTON D.C. THIS VIDEO WILL HELP YOU SEE THE UGLY UNDER BELLY OF OUR EVIL GOVERNMENT. WAKEUP!