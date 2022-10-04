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Time Lapse video of Cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio-Farmer Spreads Lime from 4 miles away. Watch the small white cloud in the bottom third, left quarter go back and forth in the field from about 13:41 in the screen clock. That is a lime spreader distributing dry agg lime finely over the entire field. If the pH is off, lime will "sweeten" the field.