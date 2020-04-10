BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Government
Debo*1014
Debo*1014
3 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • April 10, 2020
We are in the middle of the worst global health pandemic of our lives according to the Media, the Government and the United Nations. We are witnessing an unprecedented global lockdown in response to the Coronavirus outbreak known as COVID19.

The global population living in western countries have been taught for more than a generation to live in a constant state of fear ever since 9/11. We have been encouraged to sacrifice our liberty for a false sense of security, being conditioned more and more each day to rely on the state for protection and now many of us find ourselves relying on the state to pay our bills.

Despite the government's budget and deficit continuing to grow exponentially everyday... Some are beginning to see that there may be more to the official story than what we are led to believe. The very few may have seen this coming and are waiting for the next phase of what very well could be another step closer to global governance. The very men and women, the exact same individuals and government agencies, in addition to global institutions who stand to benefit the most, are the ones calling the shots...

Welcome to COVID-1984 and the official rollout of the New World Order...

Original video by Vigilant Mindset: https://youtu.be/GvMn6NlzkYQ
Keywords
new world orderhenry kissingerbill gatescovid-19mass vaccination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy