Bird Clan Kitchen Party #3 - Horsepower: Prophecies, Patriots & Q

Horse is the Totem of this week, and that power is really visible in what's going on in the war for our freedom. This week's show includes fantastic clips, pics, and videos from Patriots around the world.

Featuring the music of Sinead O'Connor, Robbie Robertson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kenny Loggins, Corey Hart, Muse and more. Thanks to Scotty Mar 10, The Black Conservative Patriot, The Leo King, Steven Inman, The Salty Cracker, Steve Cutts, and Patriot content producers.



See Steve Cutts original short animated film, "Happiness," here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9dZQelULDk





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