YES, It is a KILLER vaccine - "The Numbers Killed by these Vaccines is Much Worse than What We Thought"This is an important message which we just received from Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice-president of Pfizer***My good friend Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, with whom we and others wrote a series of open letters to the European Medicines Agency, is utterly distraught.Listen carefully.He and his colleague, a pathologist, have confirmed that, even in people who’ve died post-covid-19 vaccination and where their death was not attributed to the adverse effects of vaccination, in almost all cases they DID die as a result of the vaccination.The numbers killed by these vaccines is much worse than what we thought, already.But it’s what they’ve just discovered that’s much worse.We knew of blood clots from expressing spike protein.We were aware of autoimmune attacks on ones own tissues expressing spike protein to which our killer lymphocytes were primed, such as myocarditis.But what’s new is the revelation that lymph node cells are also being invaded by the gene-based agents and marking THEM for auto destruction.When you destroy that part of the immune system, which we loosely call “immune surveillance”, every manner of nasty, latent infections, by viruses & also bacteria, explode, uncontrolled.Hundreds of millions of people are going to die of unrestrained tuberculosis, Epstein Barr virus, toxoplasmosis etc etc etcAND on top of this, the daily accidental production of cancer cells, normally deleted swiftly by immune surveillance, before they can divide, ceases.Guess what happens next?I don’t care where you’ve sat during this ridiculous “pandemic”.Whether you’ve gone along with it, knowing it was an overreaction. Or even in ignorance.I am telling you right now:IF YOU PERSONALLY HAVING WATCHED THIS CHOOSE TO SETTLE BACK TO WATCH A FILM, INSTEAD OF CALLING SOME PEOPLE YOU KNOW & TELLING THEM ABOUT IT, THE END OF HUMANITY IS A SHARED BURDEN WITH THE PERPETRATORS.Please put this on every platform.Swamp the ‘fact checkers’.Please do it now.Rescue our civilization while there are innocents to save, ESPECIALLY our children and grandchildren.Thank you sincerely,MikeDr Mike Yeadon================================ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACKDR SUCHARIT BHAKDI: ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK - 22/12/2021Video – Dr. Bhakdi Explains Basic Immunology22/12/2021Dr. Bhakdi explains how and why the gene-based COVID-“vaccines” trigger the breakdown of immunological defenses against infectious agents that lie dormant (“sleeping”) in our bodies. These include many viruses such as Herpes zoster (shingles), Epstein-Barr-Virus (infectious mononucleosis), Cytomegaloviruses, bacteria – particularly tuberculosis – and parasites.Moreover, our sentinel lymphocytes are vitally important in protecting us against tumors because they swiftly exterminate cancer cells that continually arise in our bodies. “Vaccine”- mediated destruction of these sentinel lymphocytes is going to have disastrous global consequences. Patients with dreaded “old” infections such as tuberculosis and with malignant tumors will flood the hospitals around the world.Doctors For Covid Ethics