⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (March 26, 2023) ❗Text only

No official video was made today, but here is the text for today.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (26 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' artillery and Army Aviation has hit enemy manpower and armour close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Stepovaya Novoselovka, Tabayevka, and Sinkonka (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, and four pick-up trucks were destroyed. Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Lukyantsy (Kharkov region).





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ More than 90 Ukrainian servicemen, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed during the day in this direction.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery annihilated over 200 Ukrainian troops, nine armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS vehicle, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, one Polish-made Krav self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 radar systems in the past 24 hours.





◽️ An ammunition depot of the 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The total losses of the enemy in these directions amounted to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.





💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralised over 20 Ukrainian troops, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 84 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.





💥 Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Mi-8 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Dmitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





◽️ Moreover, fourteen Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Varvarovka, Pshenichnoye, Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Volnovakha, Yasinovataya (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 404 airplanes and 225 helicopters, 3,587 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,415 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,073 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,440 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,126 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.