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Seal #7- The 'Abomination of Desolation'
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56 views • April 30, 2021
A brief discussion of the seventh seal, after the six seals found in Revelation 6 -- the 'Abomination of Desolation'.
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #7- The 'Abomination of Desolation'
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The man of sin is revealed
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4
The Gospel of Christ
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
~~~~~~~
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https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #7- The 'Abomination of Desolation'
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The man of sin is revealed
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4
The Gospel of Christ
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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