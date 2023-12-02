Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, on Net Zero/Green New Deal: "It's a recipe for mass suicide".

"Why would anyone vote for something that was going to result in the death of nearly all humans on Earth?"

"It would basically begin a process of cannibalisation amongst the human species, because the food could not be delivered to the stores in the middle of the cities anymore."





Credit:

@EcoSenseNow

@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU

@NewAmericanMag





Watch the full interview: https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/green-new-deal-a-recipe-for-mass-suicide:8