Silent War Ep. 6333: Jewish Bioweapons, Great Replacement: US Draft Begins: WW3

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DOJ Wants to Appeal Sentences and Add More Years to Several J6 Defendants – Want Stewart Rhodes Locked Up Past Age 75 – 18 Years NOT Long Enough.





Biden Admin Targets Air Conditioning Refrigerants Over Global Warming Concerns.





RFK Jr. says COVID may have been ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews.





Massive New EU Censorship Wave Coming.





World War 3 Draft Begins: Biden Calls Up Thousands of Reserve Troops for ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve.’





US, NATO Weapons Stockpile At "Dangerously Low" Levels: Top Air Force General.





Massachusetts Governor Calls on Residents to House Illegal Aliens in Their Guest Rooms.





Convicted Pedophile, Who Abused Daughter, Released from Jail After He Identifies as Transgender.





Young Ukrainians Scared To Leave Their Homes As More And More Videos Emerge Of Forced Conscription.





Homeless RV Sewage Is Going Into The Ocean In Southern California.





Freight Train Derails Outside Of Philadelphia, Prompting Level Two Hazmat Response.





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