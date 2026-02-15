THE DIGITAL DILEMMA – Documentary Film by Klaus Scheidsteger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Numerous studies and facts on (mobile) radio technology and its effects on health exist. However, society's knowledge of the long-term consequences of this popular technology has so far been fragmentary. Klaus Scheidsteger’s film features leading scientists, committed doctors, building biologists, and those affected. Why is a technology being used that has never been tested for its health compatibility? The film also contains hope for ways to minimize the radiation risk. This film provides a sound basis for any discussion on 5G and mobile communications. It can and should be sent to all decision-makers as preparatory information so that they can then engage in technically sound discussions.