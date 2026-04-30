⚠️Dr. Steven Greer Is About To Reveal The Most Important Development In The History Of UFO/Alien Disclosure!🛸👀👽😈

FULL MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW — 4/29/26

For The 1st Time Ever, An Alien Craft Has Fallen Into The Hands Of A Civilian Organization & Is Being Examined By Members Of Congress!

Top Disclosure Researcher, Dr. Greer, Says Disclosure Has Now Reached Critical Mass, And Humanity Has Reached The Point Of No Return!

The Researcher Went On To Warn That Elements Of The International Crime Syndicate / Deep State Are Now Preparing To Launch A Fake Alien Invasion / False Flag Designed To Usher In A Global Government Totalitarian Super State!

This Is A HISTORIC Interview!