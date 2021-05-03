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Deep Subconscious Channeling and Trauma Resolution Helen & Denny Apr 2021
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21 views • May 03, 2021
Helen's website https://lightnessoftouch.com.au/
You can reach Helen Trichardt at lightoftouch1[at]gmail.com
and Denny at denny.hunt[at]getwisdom.com
Please visit GetWisdom.com to check everything there and especially the Lightworker Healing Protocol
Many people's main issues are karmic and are causing deep inner conflicts. This is the hardest thing to heal because the divine realm must allow you to have your choices, even if they are self-destructive, and because they are held in place out of habit and reinforced by negative self-limiting beliefs.
Looking at it from the more conventional perspective, this deep subconscious layer is inaccessible not only to conscious awareness, but even deep trance hypnosis. We are using an unconventional approach we have been taught by the light which can bring healing for such conflicts and have been helping others this way. This involves us channelling to connect to the client's deep subconscious so it can speak through us, and then a trusted colleague facilitates a guided imagery process for trauma resolution by talking to the client's subconscious. This would all happen below your conscious awareness, although we can record the session for you to listen to if you wish.
Most physical illness results from karmic discord as a result of trauma, and the majority of that trauma has happened in past lives and bleeds through into the current life by troubling the deep subconscious, which fears the bad times will be returning. Our procedure gets it off the hook by resolving the past wounding in a way that makes the mind let go of stored negativity and apply an effective self-healing.
https://youtu.be/e9ro9pMGOXs
The fee for this is US$175.00US per session. Or 5 sessions for US$650
Each session will fix something and deal with at least part of a problem. There is always the chance of getting a dramatic benefit in a session or two, but we can't promise any particular outcome. People can be very complex. But sometimes, a problem of long standing that seems impossible to heal is that way because the proper tool for solving the problem was simply unavailable. If you wish to discuss this further, please call us.
Client confidentiality rules for this healing modality: You may purchase a session or sessions for someone and your signature below indicates that you understand and will adhere to the following rules regarding the purchase and conditions regarding the Deep Subconscious Channeling/Trauma Resolution session and the associated audio recording file: 1) the session can be purchased for someone else other than the purchaser and the client will not be told about the session at any time and NO audio file will be provided and one WILL NOT be generated for the session or 2) the client must be told beforehand and the client’s email address must be provided with the order and the client will be the only recipient of the audio file. It is understood that the client has the sole responsibility as to whether this file is shared with others. The purchaser will not receive the audio file and the session will not be discussed with the purchaser. Since this video we now offer healing services called the Lightworker Healing Protocol https://www.getwisdom.com/about-the-lightworker-healing-protocol/ and we also teach the same protocol so you can do it yourself https://www.getwisdom.com/product/lightworker-healing-protocol-online-training-course/ You don't need to be healer or be psychic or have any special skills to learn this healing protocol. Here is a video link where the developer, Karl Mollison explains the LHP https://youtu.be/NKdPRYLOxbA and then a very recent interview where I discuss the background of GetWIsdom.com https://youtu.be/jX2OLzCqD0Q
And here is the link that explains conventional HMR http://healingdimensions.com/about/HMRDescription.htm
Thank you for watching!
You can reach Helen Trichardt at lightoftouch1[at]gmail.com
and Denny at denny.hunt[at]getwisdom.com
Please visit GetWisdom.com to check everything there and especially the Lightworker Healing Protocol
Many people's main issues are karmic and are causing deep inner conflicts. This is the hardest thing to heal because the divine realm must allow you to have your choices, even if they are self-destructive, and because they are held in place out of habit and reinforced by negative self-limiting beliefs.
Looking at it from the more conventional perspective, this deep subconscious layer is inaccessible not only to conscious awareness, but even deep trance hypnosis. We are using an unconventional approach we have been taught by the light which can bring healing for such conflicts and have been helping others this way. This involves us channelling to connect to the client's deep subconscious so it can speak through us, and then a trusted colleague facilitates a guided imagery process for trauma resolution by talking to the client's subconscious. This would all happen below your conscious awareness, although we can record the session for you to listen to if you wish.
Most physical illness results from karmic discord as a result of trauma, and the majority of that trauma has happened in past lives and bleeds through into the current life by troubling the deep subconscious, which fears the bad times will be returning. Our procedure gets it off the hook by resolving the past wounding in a way that makes the mind let go of stored negativity and apply an effective self-healing.
https://youtu.be/e9ro9pMGOXs
The fee for this is US$175.00US per session. Or 5 sessions for US$650
Each session will fix something and deal with at least part of a problem. There is always the chance of getting a dramatic benefit in a session or two, but we can't promise any particular outcome. People can be very complex. But sometimes, a problem of long standing that seems impossible to heal is that way because the proper tool for solving the problem was simply unavailable. If you wish to discuss this further, please call us.
Client confidentiality rules for this healing modality: You may purchase a session or sessions for someone and your signature below indicates that you understand and will adhere to the following rules regarding the purchase and conditions regarding the Deep Subconscious Channeling/Trauma Resolution session and the associated audio recording file: 1) the session can be purchased for someone else other than the purchaser and the client will not be told about the session at any time and NO audio file will be provided and one WILL NOT be generated for the session or 2) the client must be told beforehand and the client’s email address must be provided with the order and the client will be the only recipient of the audio file. It is understood that the client has the sole responsibility as to whether this file is shared with others. The purchaser will not receive the audio file and the session will not be discussed with the purchaser. Since this video we now offer healing services called the Lightworker Healing Protocol https://www.getwisdom.com/about-the-lightworker-healing-protocol/ and we also teach the same protocol so you can do it yourself https://www.getwisdom.com/product/lightworker-healing-protocol-online-training-course/ You don't need to be healer or be psychic or have any special skills to learn this healing protocol. Here is a video link where the developer, Karl Mollison explains the LHP https://youtu.be/NKdPRYLOxbA and then a very recent interview where I discuss the background of GetWIsdom.com https://youtu.be/jX2OLzCqD0Q
And here is the link that explains conventional HMR http://healingdimensions.com/about/HMRDescription.htm
Thank you for watching!
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