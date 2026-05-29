Economic Collapse, Biological Warfare and the Death Cult: Inside the Plan for Global Depopulation and Smart City Enslavement

Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters talk about the reality that isn't making it to your news screen: The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut down for three months… and people and markets are drifting into total economic collapse with their ears and eyes wide shut.





Strait Of Hormuz Sealed Shut — Last Oil Tanker Gone, Global Oil Collapse Starts Now | https://rumble.com/v7afqh8-strait-of-hormuz-sealed-shut-last-oil-tanker-gone-global-oil-collapse-start.html

Stew Peters Network | https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

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